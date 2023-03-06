Previo a los Oscars

En entrevista con Martha Debayle en W, Álvaro Cueva, Periodista y crítico de TV. Columnista en Milenio Diario. Conductor en Milenio Televisión, Canal 22, El Once y N+Media.

TW: @AlvaroCueva // IG: @alvarocuevatv

● La estatuilla del Oscar tiene un precio de US$1. Esto se debe a que desde 1950 los ganadores del premio deben firmar un contrato que les prohíbe vender la estatuilla sin antes ofrecérsela a la AMPAS (Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas) por US$1.

● La primera transmisión televisada de los Oscar se hizo en blanco y negro el 19 de marzo de 1953 la cadena NBC.

● La ceremonia de los premios se llevó a cabo de forma simultánea desde el Teatro RKO Pantages de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y el Teatro Internacional NBC en Manhattan, en Nueva York.

● En los 86 años de historia de los Oscar tan sólo dos intérpretes han ganado la estatuilla después de morir:

○ En 1976 el actor británico Peter Finch ganó el galardón al mejor actor por la película "Network" o "Poder que mata".

○ Tres décadas después el australiano Heath Ledger, obtuvo el premio al mejor secundario por su papel en la cinta "Batman: el caballero de la noche".

● Las películas con más premios son: "Ben-Hur" (1959), Titanic (1997) y "El Señor de los Anillos: el Retorno del Rey" (2003), recibieron 11 galardones cada una.

● Si bien Meryl Streep, con 19 nominaciones, tiene el récord en cuanto al número de nominaciones a los Oscar, la actriz que más Oscar ha ganado en la historia es Katharine Hepburn.

El compositor Oscar Hammerstein II se convirtió en 1942 en la primera persona llamada Oscar en llevarse un Oscar / Getty images

➔ Las más nominadas del 2023:

Everything Everywhere All at Once, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, lidera la lista con 11 nominaciones.

Las otras películas que han entrado en más categorías han sido Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh, y Sin novedad en el frente, de Edward Berger, con 9 candidaturas ambas; y Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann, con 8.

➔ Las nominadas:

● Mejor película

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Avatar: The way of water

○ The banshees of Inisherin

○ Elvis

○ Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ The Fabelmans

○ Tár

○ Top Gun: Maverick

○ Triangle of sadness

○ Women talking

● Mejor dirección

○ Martin McDonagh, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

○ Todd Field, por Tár

○ Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of sadness

● Mejor actor

○ Austin Butler, por Elvis

○ Colin Farrell, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Brendan Fraser, por The whale

○ Paul Mescal, por Aftersun

○ Bill Nighy, por Living

● Mejor actriz

○ Cate Blanchett, por Tár

○ Ana de Armas, por Blonde

○ Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie

○ Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans

○ Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

● Mejor actor de reparto

○ Brendan Gleeson, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway

○ Judd Hirsch, por The Fabelmans

○ Barry Keoghan, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

● Mejor actriz de reparto

○ Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

○ Hong Chau, por The Whale

○ Kerry Condon, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

● Mejor largometraje de animación

○ Pinocho

○ Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

○ Puss in boots: the last wish

○ The Sea Beast

○ Red

● Mejor corto de animación

○ The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

○ The Flying Sailor

○ Ice Merchants

○ My year of Dicks

○ An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

● Mejor diseño de vestuario

○ Babylon

○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

○ Elvis

○ Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

● Mejor corto de ficción

○ An Irish Goodbye

○ Ivalu

○ Le pupille

○ Night Ride

○ The Red Suitcase

● Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ The Batman

○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

○ Elvis

○ The Whale

● Mejor banda sonora

○ Volker Bertelmann, por All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Justin Hurwitz, por Babylon

○ Carter Burwell, por The banshees of Inisherin

○ Son Lux, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ John Williams, por The Fabelmans

● Mejor sonido

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Avatar: The way of water

○ The Batman

○ Elvis

○ Top Gun: Maverick

● Mejor guion adaptado

○ All Quiet on the Western Front, de Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell

○ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysteryc, de Rian Johnson

○ Living, de Kazuo Ishiguro

○ Top Gun: Maverick, de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

○ Women talking, de Sarah Polley

● Mejor guion original

○ The banshees of Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh

○ Everything Everywhere All at Once, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

○ The Fabelmans, de Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

○ Tár, de Todd Field

○ Triangle of sadness, de Ruben Östlund

● Mejor fotografía

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Bardo

○ Elvis

○ Empire of Light

○ Tár

● Mejor largometraje documental

○ All that breathes

○ All the beauty and the bloodshed

○ Fire of love

○ A house made of splinters

○ Navalny

● Mejor corto documental

○ The Elephant Whisperers

○ Haulout

○ How Do You Measure a Year?

○ The Marta Mitchell Effect

○ Stranger at the Gate

● Mejor montaje

○ The banshees of Inisherin

○ Elvis

○ Everything Everywhere All at Once

○ Tár

○ Top Gun: Maverick

● Mejor película internacional

○ Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania)

○ Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

○ Close (Bélgica)

○ EO (Polonia)

○ The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

● Mejor canción

○ Applause, en Tell It like a Woman. Música y letra de Diane Warren

○ Hold my Hand, en Top Gun: Maverick. Música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop

○ Lift me Up, en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson. Letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler

○ Naatu Naatu, en RRR. Música de M. M. Keeravaani. Letra de Chandrabose

○ This is a Life, en Todo a la vez en todas partes. Música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; Letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne

● Mejor diseño de producción

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Avatar: The way of water

○ Babylon

○ Elvis

○ The Fabelmans

● Mejores efectos visuales

○ All Quiet on the Western Front

○ Avatar: The way of water

○ The Batman

○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

○ Top Gun: Maverick