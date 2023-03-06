Previo a los Oscars

En entrevista con Martha Debayle en W, Álvaro Cueva, Periodista y crítico de TV. Columnista en Milenio Diario. Conductor en Milenio Televisión, Canal 22, El Once y N+Media.
● La estatuilla del Oscar tiene un precio de US$1. Esto se debe a que desde 1950 los ganadores del premio deben firmar un contrato que les prohíbe vender la estatuilla sin antes ofrecérsela a la AMPAS (Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas) por US$1.
● La primera transmisión televisada de los Oscar se hizo en blanco y negro el 19 de marzo de 1953 la cadena NBC.
● La ceremonia de los premios se llevó a cabo de forma simultánea desde el Teatro RKO Pantages de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y el Teatro Internacional NBC en Manhattan, en Nueva York.
● En los 86 años de historia de los Oscar tan sólo dos intérpretes han ganado la estatuilla después de morir:
○ En 1976 el actor británico Peter Finch ganó el galardón al mejor actor por la película "Network" o "Poder que mata".
○ Tres décadas después el australiano Heath Ledger, obtuvo el premio al mejor secundario por su papel en la cinta "Batman: el caballero de la noche".
● Las películas con más premios son: "Ben-Hur" (1959), Titanic (1997) y "El Señor de los Anillos: el Retorno del Rey" (2003), recibieron 11 galardones cada una.
● Si bien Meryl Streep, con 19 nominaciones, tiene el récord en cuanto al número de nominaciones a los Oscar, la actriz que más Oscar ha ganado en la historia es Katharine Hepburn.
➔ Las más nominadas del 2023:
Everything Everywhere All at Once, de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, lidera la lista con 11 nominaciones.
Las otras películas que han entrado en más categorías han sido Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh, y Sin novedad en el frente, de Edward Berger, con 9 candidaturas ambas; y Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann, con 8.
➔ Las nominadas:
● Mejor película
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Avatar: The way of water
○ The banshees of Inisherin
○ Elvis
○ Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ The Fabelmans
○ Tár
○ Top Gun: Maverick
○ Triangle of sadness
○ Women talking
● Mejor dirección
○ Martin McDonagh, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
○ Todd Field, por Tár
○ Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of sadness
● Mejor actor
○ Austin Butler, por Elvis
○ Colin Farrell, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Brendan Fraser, por The whale
○ Paul Mescal, por Aftersun
○ Bill Nighy, por Living
● Mejor actriz
○ Cate Blanchett, por Tár
○ Ana de Armas, por Blonde
○ Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie
○ Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans
○ Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
● Mejor actor de reparto
○ Brendan Gleeson, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway
○ Judd Hirsch, por The Fabelmans
○ Barry Keoghan, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
● Mejor actriz de reparto
○ Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
○ Hong Chau, por The Whale
○ Kerry Condon, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
● Mejor largometraje de animación
○ Pinocho
○ Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
○ Puss in boots: the last wish
○ The Sea Beast
○ Red
● Mejor corto de animación
○ The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
○ The Flying Sailor
○ Ice Merchants
○ My year of Dicks
○ An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
● Mejor diseño de vestuario
○ Babylon
○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
○ Elvis
○ Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
● Mejor corto de ficción
○ An Irish Goodbye
○ Ivalu
○ Le pupille
○ Night Ride
○ The Red Suitcase
● Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ The Batman
○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
○ Elvis
○ The Whale
● Mejor banda sonora
○ Volker Bertelmann, por All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Justin Hurwitz, por Babylon
○ Carter Burwell, por The banshees of Inisherin
○ Son Lux, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ John Williams, por The Fabelmans
● Mejor sonido
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Avatar: The way of water
○ The Batman
○ Elvis
○ Top Gun: Maverick
● Mejor guion adaptado
○ All Quiet on the Western Front, de Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell
○ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysteryc, de Rian Johnson
○ Living, de Kazuo Ishiguro
○ Top Gun: Maverick, de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
○ Women talking, de Sarah Polley
● Mejor guion original
○ The banshees of Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh
○ Everything Everywhere All at Once, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
○ The Fabelmans, de Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
○ Tár, de Todd Field
○ Triangle of sadness, de Ruben Östlund
● Mejor fotografía
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Bardo
○ Elvis
○ Empire of Light
○ Tár
● Mejor largometraje documental
○ All that breathes
○ All the beauty and the bloodshed
○ Fire of love
○ A house made of splinters
○ Navalny
● Mejor corto documental
○ The Elephant Whisperers
○ Haulout
○ How Do You Measure a Year?
○ The Marta Mitchell Effect
○ Stranger at the Gate
● Mejor montaje
○ The banshees of Inisherin
○ Elvis
○ Everything Everywhere All at Once
○ Tár
○ Top Gun: Maverick
● Mejor película internacional
○ Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania)
○ Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
○ Close (Bélgica)
○ EO (Polonia)
○ The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
● Mejor canción
○ Applause, en Tell It like a Woman. Música y letra de Diane Warren
○ Hold my Hand, en Top Gun: Maverick. Música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop
○ Lift me Up, en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson. Letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler
○ Naatu Naatu, en RRR. Música de M. M. Keeravaani. Letra de Chandrabose
○ This is a Life, en Todo a la vez en todas partes. Música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; Letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne
● Mejor diseño de producción
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Avatar: The way of water
○ Babylon
○ Elvis
○ The Fabelmans
● Mejores efectos visuales
○ All Quiet on the Western Front
○ Avatar: The way of water
○ The Batman
○ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
○ Top Gun: Maverick