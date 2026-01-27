BAFTA 2026: Lista de nominados completa, dónde ver EN VIVO, horarios y todo lo que debes saber
One Battle After Another y Sinners parten como favoritas, con grandes actuaciones y talento detrás de cámara que buscan brillar en los BAFTA 2026
Las nominaciones del BAFTA 2026, también conocidos como los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, ya fueron anunciadas, colocando a lo mejor del cine de 2026 bajo los reflectores antes de la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 22 de febrero.
Así que te dejamos la lista completa y otros detalles que sí o sí necesitas saber de los premios.
TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER: Guillermo del Toro: Frankenstein cuántas nominaciones a los Oscar 2026 tuvo la película del mexicano y en qué categoría
Lista de nominaciones al BAFTA 2026
Los BAFTA es la ceremonia equivalente británico de los Oscar. Éstos suelen reflejar las preferencias de la crítica y la industria cinematográfica global.
Además de celebrar lo mejor del cine, también sirven como una guía de la temporada de premios, ayudando a perfilar a los favoritos para el Oscar y otros reconocimientos internacionales. Este año la competencia está reñida, así que a continuación la lista completa:
Mejor Largometraje
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Director(a)
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
- Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Hikari, Rental Family
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Guión Original
- Blue Moon
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Is This Thing On?
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Weapons
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Train Dreams
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Mejor Actor Principal
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Russell Crowe, Nuremberg
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Harry Melling, Pillion
- Cillian Murphy, Steve
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
- Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
- Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor película británica
- 28 Years Later
- Ballad of a Small Player
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Choral
- Die My Love
- Goodbye June
- H is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- The Roses
- Steve
- Warfare
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
- The Ceremony
- The Man in My Basement
- Mother Vera
- My Father’s Shadow
- Pillion
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- The Shadow Scholars
- Urchin
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Mejor película infantil y familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Elio
- Grow
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Lilo & Stitch
- Little Amelie
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
- It Was Just an Accident
- La Grazia
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Rental Family
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Documental
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Becoming Led Zeppelin
- Cover-Up
- The Librarians
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- One to One: John & Yoko
- The Perfect Neighbor
- Riefenstahl
Mejor Largometraje Animado
- Arco
- The Bad Guys 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor Casting
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Mejor Cinematografía
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- Die My Love
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Bugonia
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nouvelle Vague
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Edición
- 28 Years Later
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Weapons
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- Bugonia
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Producción de Diseño
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Mickey 17
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Mickey 17
- Superman
- Tron: Ares
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Sonido
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- The Lost Bus
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Cortometraje Animado Británico
- Brain Space
- Cardboard
- Death’s Peak
- Ovary-Acting
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- 22+1
- Blondi
- Magid / Zafar
- Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites
- Nostalgie
- The Pearl Comb
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
- Wonderwall
¿Cuándo y en dónde ver la ceremonia de los BAFTA 2026?
La edición no. 79 de los BAFTA 2026 tendrá lugar el 22 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre en Londres. La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo por la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Asimismo, si no puedes seguir la transmisión desde tu televisión, la Academia Británica suele compartir sus transmisiones de la alfombra roja y partes de la ceremonia en vivo a través de sus canales oficiales de redes sociales como Youtube, Instagram, Facebook y TikTok sin costo alguno.
Por lo que la cita es el 22 del próximo mes a partir de las 7 de la noche o un poco antes, por todas las entrevistas que se hacen y la algarabía que hay alrededor de la ceremonia de los BAFTA 2026.
TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER: Jacob Elordi: Lista de todas las películas donde ha salido el actor de ‘Frankenstein’