Abusos sexuales en la Iglesia: el delicado camino de Francisco frente a la mayor herida del Vaticano

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 27: Pope Francis attends an extraordinary moment of prayer in time of pandemic, the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and delivers an extraordinary "Urbi Et Orbi" (to the City of Rome and to the World) Blessing in front of an empty Square from the sagrato of St. Peter’s Basilica, on March 27, 2020 in Vatican City, Vatican. The “Salus Populi Romani” icon and the crucifix of St. Marcellus, are placed in front of the central door of St. Peter’s Basilica. Vatican Media broadcasted the ceremony live to the world and it could also be followed in several languages on Facebook and YouTube. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) / Franco Origlia