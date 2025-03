Estados Unidos retira detergente Woolite Delicates vendido en Amazon por riesgo de bacterias

#RECALL: Woolite Delicates detergent recalled due to risk of exposure to bacteria; sold exclusively on https://t.co/YTSsBu5yX1. Get a refund. CONTACT: 800-228-4722 or https://t.co/JvzRueaFDc



More: https://t.co/UKaeQVzzyl pic.twitter.com/QdVQ5uOBGR