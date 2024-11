Israel Vázquez, boxeador mexicano, es diagnosticado con sarcoma fase cuatro

Hi,



I'd really appreciate it if you would share or donate to this GoFundMe.



*Stand with Israel "Magnifico" Vazquez Against Cancer*



Israel 'Magnifico' Vazquez is in the Fight of his Life!



WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman is on Team Vazquez. You can be too!



Read more here… pic.twitter.com/BY3hOeHo9h