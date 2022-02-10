Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia fueron anunciadas el pasado martes 8 de febrero con la participación de los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross.

La película del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley, recibió cuatro nominaciones en la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar. Por otro lado, la cinta que recibió el mayor número de nominaciones fue The Power of the Dog de la directora Jane Campion con 12.

A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de los nominados para los premios más importantes del cine.



Los Oscar 2022 se llevarán a cabo el domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Ángeles.

Los Oscar 2022 se llevarán a cabo el domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Ángeles. / Getty Images

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Nightmare Alley de Guillermo del Toro logró una nominación en Mejor Película. / Getty Images

MEJOR ACTOR:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO:

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Actores nominados a los Oscars 2022. / Getty Images

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR MONTAJE:

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:



Encanto

Luca

Flee

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

"Be Alive", de King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto

"Down to Joy", de Belfast

"No Time to Die", de No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

MEJOR CORTOMATRAJE:



Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

MEJOR CORTOMATRAJE ANIMADO: