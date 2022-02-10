Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia fueron anunciadas el pasado martes 8 de febrero con la participación de los actores Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross.
La película del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley, recibió cuatro nominaciones en la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar. Por otro lado, la cinta que recibió el mayor número de nominaciones fue The Power of the Dog de la directora Jane Campion con 12.
A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de los nominados para los premios más importantes del cine.
Los Oscar 2022 se llevarán a cabo el domingo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Ángeles.
También te puede interesar: Oscar 2022: El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas recibe 4 nominaciones
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR:
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ:
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO:
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA:
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
- Coda
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJOR MONTAJE:
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick... BOOM!
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
- Encanto
- Luca
- Flee
- The Mitchells vs. the Machine
- Raya and the Last Dragon
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO:
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
- "Be Alive", de King Richard
- "Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto
- "Down to Joy", de Belfast
- "No Time to Die", de No Time to Die
- "Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Riding with Fire
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
MEJOR CORTOMATRAJE:
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
MEJOR CORTOMATRAJE ANIMADO:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper