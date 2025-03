Incendios forestales en Corea del Sur dejan al menos 18 muertos en el sudeste

🔴SOUTH KOREA🇰🇷| For 6 days, #forestfires have been raging in 🇰🇷. Over 17,000 hectares of lands have been destroyed, around 20 people killed and over 20,000 have been evacuated. Acting President Han Duck-soo is calling for a national response to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/1AhDHj2ULE