Profesor prohíbe a alumna amamantar a su bebé en clase online

Ante la nueva normalidad de tomar clases en línea debido a la pandemia por coronavirus que perjudicó a todo el mundo, infinidad de estudiantes y profesores se han tenido que adaptar, por lo que han surgido varios inconvenientes como el caso de una madre joven que se hizo viral en redes sociales al ser discriminada por su profesor al no querer dejarla amamantar a su bebé en su clase.
El hecho ocurrió en California, Estados Unidos cuando una joven hizo publica su situación a través de Instagram. De acuerdo con Marissa Mares, su profesor le prohibió amamantar a su bebé de 10 meses durante la clase en línea, a pesar de hacerlo con la cámara y micrófono apagado.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Todo comenzó cuando el profesor mandó un correo a sus alumnos para decirles las nuevas reglas que se implementarían al momento de tomar una clase en línea y una de ellas era tener las cámaras y los micrófonos encendidos durante toda la clase con el objetivo de asegurarse de que prestaban atención.
Aquí fue cuando la alumna se atrevió a pedirle al profesor que le permitiera apagar estas funciones solo al momento de darle de comer a su bebé por medio del correo.
Breastfeeding is the best thing I have ever decided. But it was not what I expected at all. I had every person in the world warning me of what to expect just so I would be ready but I still didn’t expect to be sitting for hours throughout the day with a little human attached to me. I also was not expecting to have such a bigger connection with my baby because of breastfeeding. It’s such an amazing thing that I make her food. My body makes the milk she needs if she’s not feeling well. My body senses when she’s hungry & my body starts lactating to her cries or her whines. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to feed her with my body. The nights she would wake up every hour & a half were the toughest! Having to sit in pain from my stitches & from fracturing my tailbone while pushing her out & also being tired was so hard I thought those nights would never end & now they seem so far gone. I’m still in pain with my fractured tailbone & I can’t sit down too fast or stand up too fast but I can walk normal now & sit normal so it makes it so much easier. Breastfeeding is such an amazing & beautiful & tiring experience to share with my babygirl. I’m so happy I chose this way. I wouldn’t want anything else for her ❤️
“No puede amamantar a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Hazlo en tu tiempo libre”, le respondió el profesor.
Pero ahí no quedó todo, posteriormente ya en la clase en línea el profesor exhibió la petición de la joven ante todos sus compañeros.
“Él me delató frente a mis compañeros y no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento”, escribió la joven en Instagram.
Tras viralizarse la historia y después de que ella hablara con la institución, el profesor terminó aceptando la petición sin problema alguno.
“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”, escribió el profesor en un correo electrónico
