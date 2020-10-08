Profesor prohíbe a alumna amamantar a su bebé en clase online

Ante la nueva normalidad de tomar clases en línea debido a la pandemia por coronavirus que perjudicó a todo el mundo, infinidad de estudiantes y profesores se han tenido que adaptar, por lo que han surgido varios inconvenientes como el caso de una madre joven que se hizo viral en redes sociales al ser discriminada por su profesor al no querer dejarla amamantar a su bebé en su clase.

El hecho ocurrió en California, Estados Unidos cuando una joven hizo publica su situación a través de Instagram. De acuerdo con Marissa Mares, su profesor le prohibió amamantar a su bebé de 10 meses durante la clase en línea, a pesar de hacerlo con la cámara y micrófono apagado.

Todo comenzó cuando el profesor mandó un correo a sus alumnos para decirles las nuevas reglas que se implementarían al momento de tomar una clase en línea y una de ellas era tener las cámaras y los micrófonos encendidos durante toda la clase con el objetivo de asegurarse de que prestaban atención.

Aquí fue cuando la alumna se atrevió a pedirle al profesor que le permitiera apagar estas funciones solo al momento de darle de comer a su bebé por medio del correo.

“No puede amamantar a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Hazlo en tu tiempo libre”, le respondió el profesor.

Pero ahí no quedó todo, posteriormente ya en la clase en línea el profesor exhibió la petición de la joven ante todos sus compañeros.

“Él me delató frente a mis compañeros y no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento”, escribió la joven en Instagram.

Tras viralizarse la historia y después de que ella hablara con la institución, el profesor terminó aceptando la petición sin problema alguno.

“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”, escribió el profesor en un correo electrónico