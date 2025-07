Este es el iPhone exclusivo que homenajea a Steve Jobs y que sólo existen 10 ejemplares en el mundo

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: In this photo illustration a a 12-year-old school boy looks at a iPhone screen showing the social media app TikTok on February 25, 2024 in Bath, England. This week the UK government issued new guidance backing headteachers in prohibiting the use of mobile phones throughout the school day, including at break times. Many schools around the country are already prohibiting mobile phone use over concerns. The amount of time children spend on screens each day rocketed during the Covid pandemic by more than 50 per cent, the equivalent of an extra hour and twenty minutes. Researchers say that unmoderated screen time can have long-lasting effects on a child's mental and physical health. Recently TikTok announced that every account belonging to a user below age 18 have a 60-minute daily screen time limit automatically set. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) / Matt Cardy