Hay esperanza; descubren primer medicamento que salva vidas ante COVID-19

Dexamethasone reduced deaths by 1/3rd in ventilated patients (rate ratio 0.65 [95% CI 0.48 to 0.88]; p=0.0003) and by 1/5th in patients receiving oxygen only (0.80 [0.67 to 0.96]; p=0.0021). No benefit in patients not requiring respiratory support (1.22 [0.86 to 1.75; p=0.14).