Premios Oscar 2023 | Nominaciones en VIVO

Desde el Samuel Goldwyn de Los Ángeles, sigue en vivo los detalles de los Oscars 2023.

Aquí te compartimos el listado con las nominaciones:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.

Mejor diseño de vestuario

"Babylon", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Elvis", "Everythin everywher all at once" y "La señora Harris va a París".

Nominados a mejor sonido

Los nominados son "All quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: el sentido del agua", "The Batman", "Elvis" y "Top Gun: Maverick".

Mejor banda sonora original

"All quite on the Western Front", "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Everything everywhere at once" y "The Fabelmans".

Mejor guion adaptado

"All quiet on the Western Front", "Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion", "Living", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Women Talking".

Mejor guion original

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything everywhere at once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness".

Mejor Cortometraje

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Le Pupille"

"The Red Suitcase'

"Ivalu"

"Night Ride"

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants”

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Mejor actor secundario

Brendan Gleeson "Almas en pena de Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan "Todo a la vez en todas partes"

Barry Keoghan "Almas en pena de Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch "Los Fablemans"

Mejor Película de Animación

"Pinocho" de Guillermo del Toro

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"El gato con botas: el último deseo"

"The Sea Beast"

"Red"







