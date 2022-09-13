¡John Legend is in da house!

Martha Debayle platicó con John Legend, American Singer

IG: @johnlegend // Tik Tok: @johnlegend

Last Friday, September 9, John Legend released his 8th album “Legend”

Yesterday, he performed at the Emmy ceremony, during the tribute to the deceased this year.

ABOUT JOHN LEGEND

● He was born on December 28, '78 in Ohio, USA (43 years old)

● His real name is “John Roger Stephens”

● He was one of the most popular coaches in “The Voice” (2019)

● Legend was homeschooled by his mother for a large portion of his childhood, he skipped twogrades, starting high school at only 12 years old. Upon graduation, he had scholarship offers from Georgetown and Harvard University. Legend studied English and African-American literature in the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude in 1999 ("with great praise" and is awarded to students who have achieved academic excellence).

● While performing in New York nightclubs at the start of his career, Legend was a consultant for Boston Consulting Group.

● Every great musician has a pre-show ritual. For Legend, that ritual involves eating half a rotisserie chicken and some steamed vegetables.

● Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, own four dogs named Pebbles, Penny, Pearl, and Petey.

ABOUT HIS MUSICAL CAREER

● John Legend got his start as a wedding singer, actually, he sang “All of me” at Kim kardashian.

● Kanye West helped get John Legend signed: Legend's college roommate had a cousin who moved from Chicago that made beats as far as He knew. But he was Kanye West before everybody knew who Kanye West was.

● Legend's musical influences primarily come from the '90s with Artists like Boyz II Men, LL Cool J, MC Hammer, and Michael Jackson

● He is the first African-American male artist to belong to the EGOT circle: an Emmy (2), Grammy (12), Oscar (1) and Tony (1) award-winning artist.

● He is the #145 most listened artist in the world (on Spotify).

● He has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

● In 1994, a local newspaper in Dayton, Ohio, published the winning essay in a contest sponsored by McDonald's answering the question "How Are You Gonna Make Black History the author was John Legend, who was a 15-year-old student at the time.

● He has been committed to social issues such as justice, the fight against AIDS, universal health and, above all, the rights of black people.

ABOUT HIS ALBUM “LEGEND”

● The new album LEGEND is divided in two parts: Act I and Act II

● On this album, John shares part of his personal life, touching the trauma he and his wife Chrissy

Teigen went through in 2020 when they lost their baby, Jack, due to a miscarriage

● Act I, focuses on the concept of "Saturday night" (sex, party, etc)

● "Dope", is the first single to be released and is a collaboration with rapper JID

● Act I includes the song, "All She Wanna Do", in collaboration with Saweetie

● Also includes "Splash," his third collaboration with Jhene Aiko, as well as his first collaboration with rapper Ty Dolla Sign

● Act II, is about the mood of "Sunday morning" (healing, intimacy, soul, commitment)

● On the song "Honey," he collaborates with Muni Long, a singer John has known for years, but

says he's finally getting the attention he's long deserved

● "Wonder Woman" is a tribute to the power and grace of all the women in John's life