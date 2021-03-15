Premios Oscar: “Mank” lidera con 10 las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021

Las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia fueron anunciadas el día de hoy por la mañana, con la participación de la cantante Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas.

En un año tan diferente para la industria del cine, la película original de Netflix, “Mank”, lidera la lista con 10 nominaciones. Con 6 candidaturas encontramos a "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland".

Por primera vez en la historia, dos mujeres están nominadas el mismo año para Mejor Dirección. Netflix tuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones a los Oscar con 35.

La lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“Another Round,” Dinamarca

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Rumania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Túnez

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia y Herzegovina

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio"

MEJOR MONTAJE

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

MEJOR SONIDO

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Los Oscar 2021 se llevarán a cabo el 25 de abril en el Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Ángeles.