Después de que la tarde de este lunes 11 de julio, fuera revelada una de las 5 imágenes que el telescopio James Webb ha recopilado, esta mañana la NASA mostró al mundo el resto de las fotos de un universo nunca antes visto.
La primera imagen que el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, mostró el día de ayer en un evento de La Casa Blanca, fue la de la primera foto infrarroja más profunda del Cúmulo de galaxias SMACS 0723.
Este martes 12 de julio a las 9:30 horas de México, la NASA hizo una transmisión especial donde mostró el resto de las imágenes captadas por el telescopio James Webb.
It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.— NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022
Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C
Las imágenes del universo captadas por James Webb
Estás son las fotos de las maravillas del universo que mostraron las esperadas imágenes del telescopio más poderoso:
Exoplaneta WASP 96b.
Clouds on another world. @NASAWebb captured the signature of water on giant gas planet WASP 96-b, which orbits a star 1,150 light-years away. For the first time, we've detected evidence of clouds in this exoplanet's atmosphere: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/f3HOX0HKis— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
Nebulosa de los anillos del Sur
Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
El Quinteto de Stephan
Take Five: Captured in exquisite detail, @NASAWebb peered through the thick dust of Stephan’s Quintet, a galaxy cluster showing huge shockwaves and tidal tails. This is a front-row seat to galactic evolution: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/em9wSJPkEU— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
Nebulosa Carina
Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. @NASAWebb reveals baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds shape colossal walls of dust and gas. https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dXCokBAYGQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022