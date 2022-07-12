Secciones

Mira las nuevas imágenes del Telescopio James Webb | FOTOS

Este martes 12 de julio fue un día histórico al ser reveladas las imágenes más nítidas que el Telescopio Espacial James Webb captó del universo.

El resto de las imágenes del universo capturadas por el telescopio espacial James Webb han sido reveladas.

Después de que la tarde de este lunes 11 de julio, fuera revelada una de las 5 imágenes que el telescopio James Webb ha recopilado, esta mañana la NASA mostró al mundo el resto de las fotos de un universo nunca antes visto.

La primera imagen que el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, mostró el día de ayer en un evento de La Casa Blanca, fue la de la primera foto infrarroja más profunda del Cúmulo de galaxias SMACS 0723.

Este martes 12 de julio a las 9:30 horas de México, la NASA hizo una transmisión especial donde mostró el resto de las imágenes captadas por el telescopio James Webb.

Las imágenes del universo captadas por James Webb

Estás son las fotos de las maravillas del universo que mostraron las esperadas imágenes del telescopio más poderoso:

Exoplaneta WASP 96b.

Nebulosa de los anillos del Sur

El Quinteto de Stephan

Nebulosa Carina

