Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar
La película 'No' protagonizada por Gael García está en la terna de mejor película extranjera
Los Ángeles.- A continuación, lista completa de nominados a la 85 edición de los Premios Oscar, anunciada hoy por la Academia en Beverly Hills, y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el 24 de febrero
MEJOR PELÍCULA"Amour", "Argo", "Beasts of the southern wild", "Django unchained", "Les misérables", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln", "Silver linings playbook" y "Zero dark thirty"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN"Amour", de Michael Haneke; "Beasts of the southern wild", de Benh Zeitlin; "Life of Pi", de Ang Lee; "Lincoln", de Steven Spielberg; y "Silver linings playbook", David O. Russell
MEJOR ACTORBradley Cooper, por "Silver linings playbook"; Daniel Day-Lewis, por "Lincoln"; Hugh Jackman, por "Les misérables"; Joaquin Phoenix, por "The master", y Denzel Washington, por "Flight"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTOAlan Arkin, por "Argo"; Robert De Niro, por "Silver linings playbook"; Philip Seymour Hoffman, por "The master"; Tommy Lee Jones, por "Lincoln", y Christoph Waltz, por "Django unchained"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTOJessica Chastain, por "Zero dark thirty"; Jennifer Lawrence, por "Silver linings playbook"; Emmanuelle Riva, por "Amour"; Quvenzhané Wallis, por "Beasts of the southern wild", y Naomi Watts, por "The impossible"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTOAmy Adams, por "The master"; Sally Field, por "Lincoln"; Anne Hathaway, por "Les Misérables"; Helen Hunt, por "The sessions", y Jacki Weaver, por "Silver linings playbook"
CINTA ANIMADA"Brave", "Frankenweenie", "ParaNorman", "The pirates! Band of Misfits" y "Wreck-It Ralph"
CINEMATOGRAFÍA"Anna Karenina", de Seamus McGarvey; "Django unchained", de Robert Richardson; "Life of Pi", de Claudio Miranda; "Lincoln", de Janusz Kaminski, y "Skyfall", de Roger Deakins
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO"Anna Karenina", de Jacqueline Durran; "Les Misérables", de Paco Delgado; "Lincoln", de Joanna Johnston; "Mirror mirror", de Eiko Ishioka, y "Snow white and the Huntsman", de Colleen Atwood
DOCUMENTAL"5 broken cameras", "The gatekeepers", "How to survive a plague", "The invisible war" y "Searching for sugar man"
CORTOMETRAJE"Inocente", de Sean Fine y Andrea Nix Fine; "Kings point", de Sari Gilman y Jedd Wider; "Mondays at Racine", de Cynthia Wade y Robin Honan; "Open heart", de Kief Davidson y Cori Shepherd Stern, y "Redemption", de Jon Alpert y Matthew O'Neill
MEJOR EDICIÓN"Argo", de William Goldenberg; "Life of Pi", de Tim Squyres; "Lincoln", de Michael Kahn; "Silver linings playbook", de Jay Cassidy y Crispin Struthers; "Zero dark thirty", de Dylan Tichenor y William Goldenberg
CINTA EXTRANJERA"Amour", Austria; "Kon-Tiki", Noruega; "No", Chile; "A royal affair", Dinamarca, y "War witch", Canadá
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS"Hitchcock", "The Hobbit: An unexpected journey" y "Les Misérables"
PARTITURA ORIGINAL"Anna Karenina", Dario Marianelli; "Argo", Alexandre Desplat; "Life of Pi", Mychael Danna; "Lincoln", John Williams, y "Skyfall", Thomas Newman
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL"Before my time", de "Chasing Ice"; "Everybody needs a best friend", de "Ted"; "Pi's Lullaby", de "Life of Pi"; "Skyfall", de "Skyfall", y "Suddenly", de "Les Misérables"
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN"Anna Karenina", "The Hobbit: An unexpected journey", "Les misérables", "Life of Pi" y "Lincoln"
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO"Adam and Dog", Minkyu Lee; "Fresh Guacamole", PES; "Head over heels", Timothy Reckart y Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly; "Maggie Simpson y "The longest daycare", David Silverman, y "Paperman", John Kahrs
CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO"Asad", Bryan Buckley y Mino Jarjoura; "Buzkashi boys", Sam French y Ariel Nasr; "Curfew", Shawn Christensen; "Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw)", Tom Van Avermaet y Ellen de Waele, y "Henry", Yan England
EDICIÓN DE SONIDO"Argo", "Django unchained", "Life of Pi", "Skyfall" y "Zero dark thirty"
MEZCLA DE SONIDO"Argo", "Les Misérables", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln" y "Skyfall"
EFECTOS VISUALES"The Hobbit: An unexpected journey"; "Life of Pi"; "Marvel's the avengers"; "Prometheus" y "Snow white and the huntsman"
ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN"Argo", "Beasts of the southern wild", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln" y "Silver linings playbook" GUIÓN ORIGINAL"Amour", "Django unchained", "Flight", "Moonrise kingdom" y "Zero dark thirty"
Con información de NOTIMEX