Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar

Los Ángeles.- A continuación, lista completa de nominados a la 85 edición de los Premios Oscar, anunciada hoy por la Academia en Beverly Hills, y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el 24 de febrero

Más información 'No' dentro de las nominaciones al Oscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA"Amour", "Argo", "Beasts of the southern wild", "Django unchained", "Les misérables", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln", "Silver linings playbook" y "Zero dark thirty"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN"Amour", de Michael Haneke; "Beasts of the southern wild", de Benh Zeitlin; "Life of Pi", de Ang Lee; "Lincoln", de Steven Spielberg; y "Silver linings playbook", David O. Russell

MEJOR ACTORBradley Cooper, por "Silver linings playbook"; Daniel Day-Lewis, por "Lincoln"; Hugh Jackman, por "Les misérables"; Joaquin Phoenix, por "The master", y Denzel Washington, por "Flight"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTOAlan Arkin, por "Argo"; Robert De Niro, por "Silver linings playbook"; Philip Seymour Hoffman, por "The master"; Tommy Lee Jones, por "Lincoln", y Christoph Waltz, por "Django unchained"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTOJessica Chastain, por "Zero dark thirty"; Jennifer Lawrence, por "Silver linings playbook"; Emmanuelle Riva, por "Amour"; Quvenzhané Wallis, por "Beasts of the southern wild", y Naomi Watts, por "The impossible"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTOAmy Adams, por "The master"; Sally Field, por "Lincoln"; Anne Hathaway, por "Les Misérables"; Helen Hunt, por "The sessions", y Jacki Weaver, por "Silver linings playbook"

CINTA ANIMADA"Brave", "Frankenweenie", "ParaNorman", "The pirates! Band of Misfits" y "Wreck-It Ralph"

CINEMATOGRAFÍA"Anna Karenina", de Seamus McGarvey; "Django unchained", de Robert Richardson; "Life of Pi", de Claudio Miranda; "Lincoln", de Janusz Kaminski, y "Skyfall", de Roger Deakins

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO"Anna Karenina", de Jacqueline Durran; "Les Misérables", de Paco Delgado; "Lincoln", de Joanna Johnston; "Mirror mirror", de Eiko Ishioka, y "Snow white and the Huntsman", de Colleen Atwood

DOCUMENTAL"5 broken cameras", "The gatekeepers", "How to survive a plague", "The invisible war" y "Searching for sugar man"

CORTOMETRAJE"Inocente", de Sean Fine y Andrea Nix Fine; "Kings point", de Sari Gilman y Jedd Wider; "Mondays at Racine", de Cynthia Wade y Robin Honan; "Open heart", de Kief Davidson y Cori Shepherd Stern, y "Redemption", de Jon Alpert y Matthew O'Neill

MEJOR EDICIÓN"Argo", de William Goldenberg; "Life of Pi", de Tim Squyres; "Lincoln", de Michael Kahn; "Silver linings playbook", de Jay Cassidy y Crispin Struthers; "Zero dark thirty", de Dylan Tichenor y William Goldenberg

CINTA EXTRANJERA"Amour", Austria; "Kon-Tiki", Noruega; "No", Chile; "A royal affair", Dinamarca, y "War witch", Canadá

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS"Hitchcock", "The Hobbit: An unexpected journey" y "Les Misérables"

PARTITURA ORIGINAL"Anna Karenina", Dario Marianelli; "Argo", Alexandre Desplat; "Life of Pi", Mychael Danna; "Lincoln", John Williams, y "Skyfall", Thomas Newman

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL"Before my time", de "Chasing Ice"; "Everybody needs a best friend", de "Ted"; "Pi's Lullaby", de "Life of Pi"; "Skyfall", de "Skyfall", y "Suddenly", de "Les Misérables"

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN"Anna Karenina", "The Hobbit: An unexpected journey", "Les misérables", "Life of Pi" y "Lincoln"

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO"Adam and Dog", Minkyu Lee; "Fresh Guacamole", PES; "Head over heels", Timothy Reckart y Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly; "Maggie Simpson y "The longest daycare", David Silverman, y "Paperman", John Kahrs

CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO"Asad", Bryan Buckley y Mino Jarjoura; "Buzkashi boys", Sam French y Ariel Nasr; "Curfew", Shawn Christensen; "Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw)", Tom Van Avermaet y Ellen de Waele, y "Henry", Yan England

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO"Argo", "Django unchained", "Life of Pi", "Skyfall" y "Zero dark thirty"

MEZCLA DE SONIDO"Argo", "Les Misérables", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln" y "Skyfall"

EFECTOS VISUALES"The Hobbit: An unexpected journey"; "Life of Pi"; "Marvel's the avengers"; "Prometheus" y "Snow white and the huntsman"

ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN"Argo", "Beasts of the southern wild", "Life of Pi", "Lincoln" y "Silver linings playbook" GUIÓN ORIGINAL"Amour", "Django unchained", "Flight", "Moonrise kingdom" y "Zero dark thirty"

