¿Dónde se celebra el Día de Muertos y cómo surge la tradición fuera de México?

We see a close up of Mexican Altar Offering on the Day of The Dead in Mexico, we see fruits, candles, clay vases and clay cups, cempasuchil flowers or yellow flowers and fruits, this are things Mexican people bring to the cemeteries and on their houses to celebrate the day of the dead with their loved death ones. The day of the dead, that is more like the night of the dead, the indigenous people celebrate their dead people by going overnight to celebrate with them the dead their night, they lit candles, and eat food with the souls of their dead relatives. / ©fitopardo