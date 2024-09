Festival del café, chocolate y pan de muerto en CDMX

View of Bread of the Dead with Totomoxtle Ash and Cempasuchil Flower petals on the eve of Day of the Dead in Mexico. Totomoxtle, commonly known as the husk or leaf that covers the cob, is normally used by farmers to feed animals. Another of the most common uses is for the preparation of traditional tamales. Meanwhile, the Cempasuchil Flower symbolizes the Day of the Dead in Mexico. Thanks to its color and aroma, it is one of the most representative elements of offerings to the dead. Its name comes from the Nahuatl word Cempohualxochitl, which means ''Flower with twenty petals.'' (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / NurPhoto