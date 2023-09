iPhone 15: Novedades, accesorios, precios y posible fecha de lanzamiento

The USB-C port on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus remain limited to Lightning speeds (up to 480 Mbps)



The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB 3 speeds (up to 10 Gbps)



You will need to buy a separate 1 meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable for $69 or $129 for the… pic.twitter.com/wHUGkmMD7G