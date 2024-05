Top: Las vestimentas más exóticas del Met Gala 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: J. Harrison Ghee attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / Cindy Ord/MG24