Freddy, el perro más grande del mundo; tiene Récord Guinness

Freddy, es el perro más grande del mundo. Tiene el Récord Guinness y es un gran danés.
Según los datos de Guinness World Records, Freddy es el perro más grande del mundo, tiene origen británico y mide 2.30 metros, midiendo desde la cabeza hasta su cola.
Su dueña, Claire Stoneman, cuenta que desde el nacimiento de Freddy se notaba que tendría un tamaño considerable.
Cuando el perrito sale de paseo es inevitable que cause asombro y miedo también, a pesar de ser un animal tierno y noble. Tiene una rutina especial, pues a diferencia de los demás perros este solo sale de paseo cuando no hay más perros en la calle.
“Me encanta pasar tiempo con ellos, son mi vida, son mis bebés. Son mi prioridad número uno, así que todo lo que es por ellos. Todo lo que quiero para mis perros es que sean saludables” agregó Stoneman.
