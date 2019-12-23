León intenta comerse a un joven, pero el inesperado final se vuelve viral

Un video de un león se ha hecho viral pues se captó el momento preciso en que este animal estaba a punto de cazar a un joven, pero el hecho tiene un inesperado final que sorprendió a todos los usuarios de las redes sociales.
Se puede ver al joven Dean Schneider de 26 años, escondido atrás de un árbol mientras observa por la cámara de su celular cómo el león se acerca sigilosamente para luego abalanzarse encima de él.
Sneaky Dexter🦁 trying to be clever!😏 Tag a friend who always tries to sneak up on YOU or Prank you!👇🏼🙃 • Keep in mind Dexter🦁 & I🙋🏼♂️ are like brothers, we are one Family and these are the games we play with one another when we‘re bored😌🤷🏼♂️ This can‘t be done with any Lions, cause usually when a Lion sneaks up on You like this, he‘s about to try to Kill You! 😲😓 • COMMENT YOUR THOUGHTS BELOW👇🏼
En el video se puede ver al joven reírse pues el león piensa que él no lo puede ver mientras se acerca y cuando intenta cazarlo le advierte que “ni se le ocurra hacerlo” pero el animal se lanza contra él, pero finalmente no fue para devorarlo, como muchos pensaban.
Schneider muestra el lado tierno del león, pero advierte a los usuarios que no intenten esta acción, pues los leones salvajes actúan de esa forma solo cuando piensan terminar con la vida de sus víctimas.
Meet Nayla💁♀️ our lovely trouble maker!😅 Out of all the Lions🦁 in the pride🙌🏼 Nayla has the most difficult and challenging character! She is extremely jealous, very rough, super moody and has endless energy! 😅🤪 Most of my scars and injuries are actually done by her😅 but since she‘s part of the pride she has her secure place in the family and get all my Love❤️ same as all the other Lions🦁🤗 • How would YOU GUYS handle such a difficult Member of the Pride? 🤔😌 (LET ME KNOW YOUR OPINION👇🏼) • Tag somebody who‘s a TROUBLE MAKER😝🤘🏼
“Tomen en cuenta que Dexter y yo somos como hermanos y jugamos estos juegos cuando estamos aburridos. Esto no se puede hacer con cualquier león porque usualmente cuando ellos hacen esto, es porque están a punto de terminar con tu vida”, escribió el joven en la publicación en la que compartió el video.
Regularmente el joven comparte imágenes tiernas de los animales que cuida, con el objetivo de crear conciencia de que las personas pueden generar vínculos emocionales con ellos.
It‘s crazy how some People think I‘m sick of life while watching this Video🎥 but in fact I‘m only playing with my Brother🙃🤷🏼♂️and we love one another more than anything else 😌🙏🏼❤️ But of course I understand Their point of view cause theoretically Dexter🦁 could kill me if he wants to! But who wants to kill his brother? 🤷🏼♂️ and why?🤔 • Since I am part of the pride🙌🏼🐾I am not being treated differently from the others🦁 and I also don‘t treat them different than they do it with one another! Sometimes I am the one who‘s being chased😅 and jumped on and sometimes He‘s the one who‘s being chased and jumped on! 😜💪🏼👌🏼 • Let me know YOUR Thoughts in the Comments below👇🏼