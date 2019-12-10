Así descubrió una periodista a novio infiel gracias a reloj inteligente

Jane Slater, reportera de la NFL descubrió una infidelidad de su pareja gracias a un smartwatch.

Su historia ha dado la vuelta en redes sociales, luego de viralizarse ante un comentario que realiza a otra compra semejante, casi como advirtiendo lo que puede ocurrir.

Quien fuera el novio de la periodista Slater, le había regalado un reloj para monitorear su actividad física, la sorpresa se la llevó cuando en plena madrugada los niveles de actividad física aumentaban en el reloj de su novio súbitamente, estando él ausente.

Esta historia la cierra con otro tuit donde señala “Ojalá esta historia no fuera real” y a modo de spoiler enfatiza: “No estaba inscrito en una clase de OrangeTheory a las 4 am".

Ahora es una buena anécdota que parece ya superada.

