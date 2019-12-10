Así descubrió una periodista a novio infiel gracias a reloj inteligente

Jane Slater, reportera de la NFL descubrió una infidelidad de su pareja gracias a un smartwatch.
Su historia ha dado la vuelta en redes sociales, luego de viralizarse ante un comentario que realiza a otra compra semejante, casi como advirtiendo lo que puede ocurrir.
I know the Peloton commercial told me to get my significant other an exercise bike for her birthday, but this isn’t my first rodeo. I’m going to go ahead and not sleep on the couch. pic.twitter.com/wH8cQfcczw— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 4, 2019
> TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Santa Claus se estrella con todo y trineo en un edificio en Tlaxcala
An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched up, motivated each other... didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app 🥴wish the story wasn’t real. https://t.co/npRkLJYYz0— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019
Quien fuera el novio de la periodista Slater, le había regalado un reloj para monitorear su actividad física, la sorpresa se la llevó cuando en plena madrugada los niveles de actividad física aumentaban en el reloj de su novio súbitamente, estando él ausente.
> TE RECOMENDAMOS: Alemania ofrece empleos a mexicanos; pagan hasta 95 mil pesos al mes
Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an OrangeTheory class at 4am.— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2019
Esta historia la cierra con otro tuit donde señala “Ojalá esta historia no fuera real” y a modo de spoiler enfatiza: “No estaba inscrito en una clase de OrangeTheory a las 4 am".
Ahora es una buena anécdota que parece ya superada.