Trump alista suspensión temporal de la inmigración hacia EEUU

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció esta noche su intención de firmar una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración hacia su país.
En un mensaje a través de su cuenta de twitter, el mandatario argumentó que la medida obedece a la necesidad de proteger los trabajos en Estados Unidos.
Su mensaje no aclara cuando podría firmar esta orden.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020