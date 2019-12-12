Nunca es tarde; Manny Pacquiao se gradúa a los 40 años de la Universidad

Manny Pacquiao, el boxeador es un claro ejemplo que nunca es tarde para concluir la escuela, pues recibió su título en Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno por la Universidad de Makati en su natal Filipinas.
El boxeador muy emocionado y orgulloso de su logro no pudo evitar compartirlo en sus redes sociales, presumiendo fotos con su toga y birrete a sus 40 años de edad acompañado de su familia.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati
También te puede interesar: Reportero termina empapado en plena transmisión por culpa de aspersores
Del todo la publicación no era solo compartir su felicidad por su meta, sino también dedico un mensaje en la publicación para motivar a sus fans a conseguir sus metas sin importar la edad.
Ahora su siguiente objetivo de Pacquiao seguir con una maestría. En 2015 se postuló para el Senado de Filipinas, resultando elegido en los comicios celebrados el 9 de mayo de 2016. Hasta el día de hoy sigue ejerciendo ese cargo y continúa superándose con la intención de conseguir su objetivo más ambicioso: convertirse en el presidente de su país.
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country.— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) December 11, 2019
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration pic.twitter.com/p5UwnpbP65
La última pelea de Manny Pacquiao fue ante el estadounidense Keith Thurman en julio de este año. El filipino salió victorioso y ganó el título súper de la AMB de peso wélter. Ya anunció que en 2020 volverá al ring.